​The UK Defense Intelligence: Ukraine Escalates Counteroffensive in Bakhmut, russia’s Operational Reserves Pose Limited Threat

Ukrainian forces have made progress on both the northern and southern flanks of the town

As part of its broader counteroffensive, Ukraine has gained impetus in its assaults around Bakhmut in Donetsk region, the the UK Defense Intelligence reports.

In a multi-brigade operation, Ukrainian forces have made progress on both the northern and southern flanks of the town.

Bakhmut now / open source



There has been little evidence that russia maintains any significant ground forces operational level reserves which could be used to reinforce against the multiple threats it is now facing in widely separated sectors, from Bakhmut to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, over 200 km away.

Ukrainian forces have made progress on both the northern and southern flanks of the town / Photo credit: DeepStateMap



https://en.defence-ua.com/news/the_uk_defense_intelligence_ukraine_escalates_counteroffensive_in_bakhmut_russias_operational_reserves_pose_limited_threat-7126.html

