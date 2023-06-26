​The UK Defense Intelligence: Ukraine Escalates Counteroffensive in Bakhmut, russia’s Operational Reserves Pose Limited Threat

Ukrainian forces have made progress on both the northern and southern flanks of the town
As part of its broader counteroffensive, Ukraine has gained impetus in its assaults around Bakhmut in Donetsk region, the the UK Defense Intelligence reports.
In a multi-brigade operation, Ukrainian forces have made progress on both the northern and southern flanks of the town.
There has been little evidence that russia maintains any significant ground forces operational level reserves which could be used to reinforce against the multiple threats it is now facing in widely separated sectors, from Bakhmut to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, over 200 km away.
https://en.defence-ua.com/news/the_uk_defense_intelligence_ukraine_escalates_counteroffensive_in_bakhmut_russias_operational_reserves_pose_limited_threat-7126.html
2 comments
More good news for Ukraine. It also appears that Ukraine started a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro near the Antonovsky bridge, which is even better news, if it’s true.
What a dreadful pic of Bakhmut.
100 putinaZi cities deserve exactly the same treatment.
Furthermore, assuming the allies provide Ukraine with everything they need to drive out the savages, it would seem to be essential that they occupy at least one city; eg Belgorad, in order to get those poor defenseless children back.