Some 153 Russian occupiers eliminated, six taken prisoner in Bakhmut direction

In the Bakhmut sector, a total of 153 Russian occupiers have been eliminated and more than 200 injured over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We continue to put pressure on the enemy […]. 153 occupiers have been eliminated, 203 injured and six taken prisoner in that direction over the past day,” Cherevatyi told.

Additionally, the Ukrainian military destroyed two enemy self-propelled artillery systems, 13 guns, one airborne assault vehicle, four unmanned aerial vehicles, one anti-tank missile system.

According to Cherevatyi, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 343 times with artillery and twice with aircraft. Seventeen military clashes occurred.

