Simonyan, after two days of silence, explained the closure of the case against Prigozhin

According to her, legal norms are not the commandments of Christ.

Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan explained the closure of the case against the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, by the fact that in some situations, legal norms can “go through the woods.”

On the air of the Russian First Channel, the propagandist, who remained silent throughout the events, responded to outraged Russians who called the closure of the case under the article on “armed rebellion” a mockery of legal norms.

“I just want to remind you that legal norms are not the commandments of Christ and not the tablets of Moses. Legal norms are written by people. People write them to protect law and order and stability in the country. And if in some exceptional, critical cases it turns out so that legal norms cease to fulfill their function of protecting law and order and stability, and perform the opposite function, they “go through the woods,” she said.

Simonyan also said that Russia had a choice “between the bad and the monstrous.” “It happens in life,” she added.

