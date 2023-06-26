Russian warehouses in Crimea on fire – social media

VIDEO

26.06.2023 18:26

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, near the Kirovske district’s Tokarieve and Shubyne, the warehouse facilities of Russian occupiers have caught fire.

The relevant video was posted on the Operative AFU [Operatyvnyi ZSU] Telegram channel, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The temporarily occupied Crimea. Near such settlements as Tokarieve and Shubyne, the occupiers’ warehouses have suddenly caught fire,” the report states.

According to the Voice of Crimea [Holos Krymu] Telegram channel, a fuel and oils warehouse is on fire.

A reminder that earlier a gas pipeline exploded in Crimea’s urban-type settlement of Koreiz, near Yalta. https://t.me/operativnoZSU/103010

Photo: illustrative

