Russian media: Criminal case against Prigozhin allegedly still open

June 26, 2023
Russian authorities have not closed the criminal case against Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his armed rebellion is still being investigated, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on June 26, citing an unnamed source in law enforcement.
On the morning of June 24, Prigozhin launched an armed rebellion aimed at Moscow. Wagner Group occupied two major Russian regional cities before unexpectedly ending the rebellion on June 25.
Shortly after Prigozhin claimed that Wagner’s rear camps were attacked by the Russian regular army, announcing a “march for justice,” Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal investigation into him.
Following Prigozhin’s negotiations with Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko that led to Wagner’s retreat, the Kremlin pledged to close the case against the mercenary boss who was set to leave for Belarus.
However, Prigozhin’s whereabouts can not be verified except for his departure from Rostov-on-Don on the evening of June 24. Prigozhin’s press office allegedly told RTVI that Wagner’s boss “sends his regards” and would answer all questions “when he is in normal contact.”
According to the Institute for the Study of War’s June 24 update, the details of the deal between Prigozhin and the Kremlin are still unclear in public sources beyond speculation and gossip.
I think, at the moment, the prospect of going to prison is Prigozhin’s least worries. He might suddenly be allergic to high buildings, people nearby with umbrellas, or weird tasting tea, or worse.
Although Ben Shapiro (at Daily Wire) with his Monday show episode, makes NO defense at all for “prick-goes-in,” he showed video footage of how russian citizens seemed generally ambivalent about the mercenary chief. There was a number of young men and women fist-bumping with prigozhin as he was leaving moscow. Mr. Shapiro said that putin’s in a catch-22 now, regarding russian mining interests in Africa.
1. If wagner withdraws from russian “investments” due to lack of leadership, to bolster putin’s efforts in Ukraine, russia’s assets may get seized by the countries where they’re physically located, or seized by companies from nations competing economically against russia. This means a weakening of russia’s economy by having those resources cut off.
2. If russia forces the wagners to stay put, then this will divert their attention and efforts away from the war against Ukraine. Which makes putin further look weak and foolish, by being forced to withdraw from Ukraine. They will be forced to abandon the invasion in Ukraine to defend their economic interests outside russia, which would allow Ukraine to re-build and re-arm. With Ukrainians freshly aware of the need for defense against putin’s imperialist schemes, making any second invasion all the more harder for the russians later.