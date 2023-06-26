Russia wants to stop Ukrainian offensive at any cost – Maliar

26.06.2023 21:20

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has stated that Russia now wants to stop the Ukrainian offensive at any cost.

“The task of the Russian Federation now is to stop our offensive at any cost. By blowing up dams, mining fields, continuous shelling, sabotage, informational whipping up, and even ‘nuclear’ rhetoric. This is the maximum task. The minimum task is if not to stop it, then to significantly complicate and slow down our progress and, in the meantime, prepare their own counteroffensive,” Maliar posted on Telegram.

According to her, for the Russians, the motivation “not to lose” captured lands will be much stronger than the motivation to “capture” lands. “Because this is their mental primordial trauma,” Maliar noted.

“They psychologically tolerate an unsuccessful offensive more easily than the loss of conquered lands. This demoralizes and demotivates them beyond repair. Then they themselves will not gather their army, because the fighters will begin to refuse to obey orders en masse as it was in Kharkiv region. So, we must understand this,” the deputy minister emphasized.

She added that it is indeed very difficult for the Ukrainian troops to fight.

“But they are moving forward. Confidently. Because we are waging a just war. And this is our strength,” Maliar emphasized.

As reported, Russian troops focus their main efforts on Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka directions – over 35 combat engagements took place during the day.

