Russia-Ukraine war latest: Prigozhin ‘still under investigation’ for mutiny

June 26
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu CREDIT: RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY/via REUTERS
Yevgeny Prigozhin is still under investigation for leading a mutiny against the Russian army on Saturday, Russian state media reported.
Russia daily Kommersant on Monday quoted unnamed officials in the intelligence agency FSB whose investigative department on Saturday unveiled charges against the Wagner boss saying the case has not been closed.
Later on Monday, two state-owned news agencies quoted unnamed officials in the Prosecutor General’s Office, insisting the charges have not been dropped.
Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said late on Saturday that Putin agreed to drop charges against Prigozhin after he agreed to send his forces home and leave for Belarus.
As of Monday, however, there was no evidence that Mr Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus at all.
The charges would be the Kremlin’s attempt to reassert its power after stunning security breaches over the weekend when Wagner forces managed to march 700 kilometres towards Moscow largely unhindered.
He should have known better. If he would have finished Putler i would have given him credit. But now i think after all the horrors the Wagners unleashed against Ukraine he will get what he deserves. Ukraine has no time to waste with these losers, the liberation must continue.