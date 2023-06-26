Russia sends barefoot convicts to storm Ukrainian positions near Antonivskyi bridge

Russia is sending former prisoners from the “Storm Z” units to storm Ukrainian military positions near the Antonivskyi bridge in Kherson, according to Telegram reports on June 26.

The supply of Russian troops in this area is currently at such a level that some of the invaders did not even have shoes, as evidenced by a photo posted on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.

Русские террористы подтверждают, что ВСУ заняли и три дня удерживают плацдарм на левом берегу Днепра у Антоновского моста pic.twitter.com/atzJGODF1t — Грани.Ру (@GraniTweet) June 26, 2023

“Summer cottages near Oleshky are once again under enemy physical control,” reads the comment to the posted photo.

Photo: Screenshot/t.me/romanov_92



“Photo No. 1 – company z, which they (Russians) tried to send to the assault the day before yesterday (two were completely without shoes) – the result of the attempt, to put it mildly, is negative.”

Photo: Screenshot/t.me/romanov_92



https://english.nv.ua/life/storm-z-prisoners-used-to-assault-ukrainian-positions-barefoot-ukraine-war-50334663.html

