Russia is sending former prisoners from the “Storm Z” units to storm Ukrainian military positions near the Antonivskyi bridge in Kherson, according to Telegram reports on June 26.
The supply of Russian troops in this area is currently at such a level that some of the invaders did not even have shoes, as evidenced by a photo posted on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels.
“Summer cottages near Oleshky are once again under enemy physical control,” reads the comment to the posted photo.
“Photo No. 1 – company z, which they (Russians) tried to send to the assault the day before yesterday (two were completely without shoes) – the result of the attempt, to put it mildly, is negative.”
https://english.nv.ua/life/storm-z-prisoners-used-to-assault-ukrainian-positions-barefoot-ukraine-war-50334663.html
3 comments
Do the white armbands denote prison trash, or are they emergency white flags?
It’s the ruSSian National Zoocialist armbind. Some White Power crap. 🙂
WWII helmets, rampant drunkenness, rusty rifles, plastic flak vests, barefooted meat puppets … mafia land should just give up.