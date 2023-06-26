Putin addressed Russians after the mutiny

Lyudmila Zhernovska22:43, 26.06.23

He said that the “Wagnerians” can go to Belarus or sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Putin addressed the Russians in which he called mercenaries from the private military company “Wagner” patriots of the Russian Federation.

The appeal lasted about five minutes. Before that, Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov stated that Putin’s words “without exaggeration will determine the fate of Russia.” At the same time, in his speech, the Russian dictator again spoke about “neo-Nazis in Kyiv, their Western patrons and national traitors.”

He declared that the armed rebellion would have been suppressed in any case, and Russia’s enemies wanted fratricide and its defeat. Putin also mentioned the pilots killed by the “Wagners”, saying that their courage saved Russia.

“The Wagnerites” are also patriots of Russia, they were tried to use the darkness against their brothers in arms, who fought together for the future of the country,” the dictator said.

He said that now “Wagner” mercenaries can conclude a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, return to their families or “go to Belarus.”

In his address, he never mentioned the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin, did not mention the closing of the criminal case against him, and did not say about possible personnel changes in the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff.

Mutiny in Russia: what is known

It will be recalled that on June 23, the leader of the “Wagner” PMK Prigozhin declared that the Russian army had struck their positions and announced a “march to Moscow” to achieve justice.

By morning, mercenaries entered the territory of the Russian Federation and took control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don . Some of them headed towards Moscow, passing through the Voronezh, Lipetsk and Tula regions.

According to the Russian mass media, during this time the “Wagners” destroyed a plane and six Russian helicopters, eliminating 13 pilots of the Russian Air Force.

On June 24, the Russian Federation opened a criminal case against Prigozhin. Putin recorded an address to the Russians , calling the mutiny a betrayal and a “stab in the back.” “Kadyrivets” went to meet the mercenaries, roadblocks were set up on the roads, some of them were interrupted.

However, in the evening in Belarus it was announced that the dictator Lukashenko held negotiations with Prigozhin and they reached an agreement. Not long after, the leader of the Communist Party of Ukraine recorded an audio in which he said that his columns were turning back . The Kremlin announced that the case against Prigozhin would be closed, and he himself would “go to Belarus.”

Today, for the first time, he commented on his mutiny , saying that they “went to demonstrate protest, not to overthrow the government.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...