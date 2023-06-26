Poland to Hand over Thousands of Machine Guns and Millions of Rounds to Ukraine

“These are thousands of machine guns and millions of rounds that will enable defenders of Ukraine’s and Europe’s freedom to fight effectively,” Kamiński stated.

Commenting to Polsat, he added that the situation on the front line is very tense as a counteroffensive is ongoing. These battles could have a significant scale. The Polish minister also promised medical assistance to wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Poland.

“We have a sanitary train at our disposal to transport wounded troops from Lviv. We will also build and support field hospitals,” pointed out Kamiński.

Previously, the German federal government was preparing long-term support for Ukraine, including artillery rounds.

