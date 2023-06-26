06/26/2023

It turns out that the purpose of the Wagner rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin was to demonstrate their protest, and not to overthrow the government in Russia. And the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, played an important role in this, offering to find the necessary solutions.

This is stated in the statement of the owner of PMC “Wagner” and the organizer of the “protest” Yevgeny Prigozhin, published by his press service. “Putin’s cook” assured that his mercenaries were moving towards Moscow to show their “protest” and not to overthrow the government.

“When the first assault detachment approached Moscow, it became obvious that a lot of blood would be shed, so we felt that a demonstration of what we wanted to do was sufficient,” Prigozhin explained.

In addition, according to him, the purpose of the campaign was to prevent the destruction of the PMC “Wagner” and to bring to justice those persons who, through their unprofessional actions, made a huge number of mistakes during the military defense.

“At this time, Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko extended his hand and proposed solutions for the further work of the Wagner PMC in legal jurisdiction ,” the curator of the Russian mercenaries explained.

Prigozhin also voiced the opinion that his “march of justice” showed many things: “the most serious security problems in the country, we blocked all military units and airfields that were on our way, in 24 hours we covered the distance from the launch site of Russian troops February 24 to Kiev, and from the same point to Uzhgorod .

“If the actions on February 24 were carried out by a unit in terms of the level of training, like the Wagner PMC, the special operation might have lasted a day, it is clear that there were other problems, but we showed the level of organization that the Russian army should correspond to,” he said. Prigogine.

Recall: the media found out that the Kremlin’s negotiations with Prigozhin began on the evening of June 23 , when he announced the start of his “justice march”, and already around the middle of the day on June 24, the mercenary curator tried to get in touch with the leadership of the state himself – and allegedly even “tried to get through to Putin, but the president didn’t want to talk to him.”

Therefore, the group of negotiators was headed by the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. As the media write, the “benefit” for him is obvious, since publicly it was he who became the person who “saved Russia as much as possible from civil war, and at least from great bloodshed.”

