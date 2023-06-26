Invaders start dismantling, taking away windmills in Kherson region

Russians in the occupied part of Kherson region have begun dismantling and removing wind turbines from the Windcraft Ukraine wind park, and the pontoon ferry near the damaged Chongar bridge is operating only for military purposes.

Deputy of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan wrote this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“There is information that the Russians have begun dismantling and removing wind turbines from the Windcraft Ukraine wind park, which is partially owned by Karl Sturen,” the post reads.

Khlan noted that the pontoon ferry near the damaged Chongar bridge operates only for military needs and that a lot of vehicles are traveling there.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian invaders built the pontoon ferry after a strike on the Chongar bridge on June 22.

In the fall, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. The part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnipro River is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

