In the Russian Federation, the “United Russia” party ordered Prigozhin’s rebellion to be silenced

Party members received instructions on how to behave when communicating with voters.

In the Russian Federation, the “United Russia” party was ordered to keep silent about the rebellion of the founder of the “Wagner” Communist Party Yevgeny Prigozhin when communicating with voters.

Relevant recommendations were announced to candidates for regional and municipal deputies of the party, a high-ranking interlocutor from “United Russia” shared in a comment for BRIEF .

“This is not a party issue,” he says.

At the same time, two other sources also confirmed to the media that the topic of Prigozhin is not to the liking of the Kremlin.

It was set to silence this topic when communicating with voters, and in the event that it is not possible to avoid this subpoena, it is done with general phrases that Russians should rally around Putin and that Russia should be united in the face of external and internal threats.

The State Duma of the Russian Federation spoke about the fate of the “Wagnerians” after the riot

We will remind that on June 25, the State Duma of the Russian Federation commented on the further fate of the formation of the “Wagner” PMC after the mercenaries almost staged a coup d’état in Russia.

In particular, Viktor Sobolev, a member of the Russian Defense Committee, indicated that some mercenaries will be able to be subordinated to the Ministry of Defense of Russia and return to the war in Ukraine. He also ruled out the option that the “Wagnerians” would be allowed to relocate to Belarus. As you know, that is where, according to the agreement with the leader of the Republic of Belarus Lukashenko, Yevgeny Prigozhin was supposed to flee.

