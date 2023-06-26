Anthony Albanese today

Nathan Burraston commented:
It’s piss weak aid.
105mm ammo
M113 carriers (built before vietnam war)
Trucks and trailers being disposed of, I can buy one on Pickles auction for under $10k.
They ask for:
Bushmasters (we have 962)
Hawkeis (we have 1,100)
Abrams tanks (we have 59, replacing with a newer version).
I am Australian and I am utterly ashamed of how piss weak my countries flog of a prime minister is.
One comment
If only Nathan was PM and Albanese was a fucking nobody. (Well he is now anyway).
Australia is a fantastically wealthy country that has a Ukrainian diaspora and its crapulous socialist government is doing next to nothing to help, whilst feigning concern.
Aus also has about 40 retired F18 Hornets that are doing nothing.
Pretty much the same can be said about NZ too.