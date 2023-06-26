Anthony Albanese today

Nathan Burraston commented:

It’s piss weak aid.

105mm ammo

M113 carriers (built before vietnam war)

Trucks and trailers being disposed of, I can buy one on Pickles auction for under $10k.

They ask for:

Bushmasters (we have 962)

Hawkeis (we have 1,100)

Abrams tanks (we have 59, replacing with a newer version).

I am Australian and I am utterly ashamed of how piss weak my countries flog of a prime minister is.

