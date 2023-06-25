World Media: Humiliated Putin Clings To Power

Global evaluations of Prigozhin’s Saturday rebellion.

25.06.2023

The front pages of almost the entire world media on Sunday are devoted to Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion. The Wagner PMC founder announced the “March of Justice” against the military leadership of Russia. The armed campaign against Moscow did not last even a day, but many newspapers wrote about the “humiliation” of the Russian president.

These are the covers that the world media published the day after the rebellion.

Sunday Express

“Russia was on the brink of civil war last night after a disgraced head of a private military company rioted,” writes the British newspaper The Sunday Express. The headline dedicated to Prigozhin shares the front page with the announcement of an article about Kate Middleton, who was called to a tennis match by Roger Federer.

The Sunday Telegraph

The entire front page of The Sunday Telegraph is about how Wagner mercenaries stopped the march on Moscow after Prigozhin made a deal with Putin. One of the articles reads that the Russian president avoided 1917, but his position was “seriously weakened.” The other article reads that Rostov-on-Don woke up “at the forefront of the historical moment”.

The Sun

According to the British tabloid The Sun, Putin himself was “on the brink”, having “suffered humiliation” from the mercenaries approaching Moscow and he was “clinging to power” all night long.

The Sunday Time

The Sunday Times also writes that the rebels “humiliated” Putin. They stressed that although their leader Prigozhin was exiled to Belarus and managed to escape punishment.

The Observer

The Observer also mentioned Prigozhin’s decision to withdraw his troops from Moscow “to stop bloodshed”, and about the negotiations with Lukashenka’s participation. “Wagner group mutiny leaves Putin at his weakest point,” reads another headline. “Putin’s cultivated domestic aura of omniscience already tarnished and fading fast,” the article reads.

The Mail

The Mail cites the opinion of some UK security sources, who are wondering: “Did Putin bribe Prigozhin to quit Russia?”

Sunday Mirror

Sunday Mirror claims Putin is not only “on the brink” but also “horrified” by “an armed mercenary uprising.”

Daily Star

The tabloid Daily Star considers both Putin and Prigozhin equally “crazy” and hints that soon “there will be a new president” in Russia.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post noted that it was a “short-lived revolt” in Russia, and showed a map with the route of movement of the Wagnerites – from Rostov to Yelets, where Prigozhin ordered his troops to go back.

Le Parisien

The French Le Parisien considers the coup attempt in Russia a “confusion”.

Bild

Bild, in turn, speculates what “rebellion against Putin” could mean for Germany.

Tagesspiegel

“Dramatic struggle for power in Russia. Wagner soldiers are moving on Moscow,” reads the headline of the German Tagesspiegel.

Corriere della Sera

The Italian Corriere della Sera writes about the “challenging Putin” and “chaos in Russia”. “Wagner forces are a few hours from Moscow, then Lukashenka’s mediation blocks everything. The leader of the rebels will leave for Belarus, the fighters involved in this will not be judged. But the image of the ruler has changed forever,” the article reads.

La Repubblica

La Repubblica writes about the “weakness of Tsar Putin” and that Russia was on the brink of civil war for a whole day.

La Stampa

Sunday’s issue of La Stampa was apparently typed up and sent to print even before Lukashenka, Prigozhin and Peskov announced the settlement of the conflict. On the front page, they loudly declare the “revolution in Russia” and the “brink of no return for Putin”, drawing a parallel with 1917 events.

El Mundo

The Spanish El Mundo wrote that the Wagnerite rebellion “shattered Putin’s power”. There is even speculation that Prigozhin might have started something like Operation Valkyrie (the failed attempt to assassinate Hitler by a group of German officers at the end of World War II).

As the Charter97.org website reported, the leader of the Wagnerites, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the start of a military coup. On June 24, Wagner troops took Rostov-on-Don and marched through the Rostov, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions of the Russian Federation. Wagner troops with armored vehicles entered the Moscow region and approached a distance of 200 km to Moscow, after which Prigozhin ordered a retreat. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin had been acquitted of a criminal charge of rebellion and would live in Belarus.

