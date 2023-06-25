Wagner plot possible to finish Kyiv

British ex-General Richard Dannatt warns that the entire ‘coup’ by Prigoshin could have been a covert tactical move to attack Kyiv. He believes that not only Prigoshin, but most of his fighters will move to Belarus.
This could result in 25.000 Wagners ammassing close to Kyiv, according to Sky News.
An elaborate piece of putinaZi deception?
It’s all too possible. The enemy is sly as well as evil. Dannatt is a reliable pundit.
The allies not only refuse to get their hands dirty against this savage fascist power, but they don’t arm the valiant defenders anywhere near enough.
I very seriously doubt this concept. They could’ve done this easier in another way. They would never have sacrificed all those choppers, the plane, the meat puppets, and other materiel, not to mention the political damage this caused, just to pull off a stage show for a subversive infiltration into Belarus. It would be a totally futile effort. The Ukrainians, British Secret Service and CIA would catch wind of this in no time.
Unless Wagner can find 100,000 prison trash as cannon fodder, they won’t even manage to cross the border.