“Ukrzaliznytsia” will expand the Izmail railway station

“Ukrzaliznytsia” wants to expand the carrying capacity of the Izmail station. In particular, we are talking about the districts of Artsyz – Izmail and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi – Izmail.

Transmits the Industrial Portal with a link to the Central Bank of Ukraine .

In particular, “Ukrzaliznytsia” is considering the option of electrification of the section Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi – Izmail. They intend to start the implementation of this project already this year.

The 8th and 9th tracks are also planned to be completed at the Izmail station.

“The number of trains that can enter the Izmail station is now a maximum of nine. So there is enough capacity to bring trains there. But the development of the Novy park at the Izmail station itself is insufficient,” said Ivan Yemets, deputy director of the Odesa Railway regional branch of JSC UZ for logistics and ferry operations.

Starting in 2024, Odesa Railway plans to complete two tracks of the sorting park, expand the station entrance, more precisely, the “Noviy” park, and build exhaust track No. 13. This will make it possible to work for the supply to the port separately from the supply to the “Nibulona” approach track.

Diesel train DPKr-3-003 in Izmail

Yemets added that not everything depends on the railway. After all, two operations are going on simultaneously on the tracks: unloading and loading.

“Unloading must increase to 400-450 wagons so that we can accept this flow. And the increase in unloading is also the track development of the port. For our part, we have planned the measures and will carry them out,” said the representative of the UZ.

Currently, the station unloads 100 wagons per day.

