06/25/2023

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces in the Taurida direction destroyed almost three companies of Russian invaders, killed and wounded. In addition, 16 units of enemy military equipment and 5 ammunition depots were disposed of.

Brigadier General Alexander Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria operational-strategic grouping of troops, announced this on Telegram. According to him, the Ukrainian units of the missile forces and artillery in this direction completed 1,093 fire missions during the day.

He clarified that thanks to the efforts of our defenders, in particular, a tank, 2 AFVs, 2 UAVs “Orlan-10”, UAVs “Zala”, howitzer 2A65 “Msta-B”, MLRS BM-27 “Hurricane” were turned into scrap metal.

Recall: also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Marinka, Donetsk region, hit an armored personnel carrier with Kadyrovites using the POMSTA FPV drone, purchased at the expense of Ukrainians. The occupiers suddenly began to withdraw from the city when the rebellion of the “Wagnerites” began in Russia, but they did not manage to go far.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL:

– The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance in several directions of the front at once, inflicting losses on the enemy. In the area of ​​​​Kurdyumovka near Bakhmut, our defenders destroyed three tanks of Russian invaders within one day;

– The commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky, said that the army of the aggressor country, Russia, is rapidly losing equipment at the front. He showed the reference work of the 45th Artillery Brigade.

