The United States allocated funds for Starlink for Ukraine

Elon Musk’s company SpaceX received a contract from the US Department of Defense for Starlink for Ukraine.

This is reported by the Bloomberg publication with reference to the Pentagon, the Industrial Portal reports with reference to the Military .

The terminals will be purchased with funds allocated by the United States Congress.

The purchase of terminals will be financed by the Initiative for the Promotion of Security of Ukraine. It was created to meet the country’s long-term security needs.

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov

In December, the US Department of Defense announced that it would provide Ukraine with “terminals and services” for satellite communications, but did not confirm that Musk’s company would receive the contract.

“We continue to work with a number of global partners to provide Ukraine with the sustainable satellite and communications capabilities it needs,” the Pentagon said.

At the same time, the department noted that satellite communication is vital in the overall communication network of Ukraine, and therefore “the department concluded a contract with the Starlink company to provide services of this kind.”

“However, for operational security reasons and due to the critical nature of these systems, we do not have additional information regarding specific capabilities, contracts or partners to provide at this time,” the statement said.

US military officials have praised the role Starlink portable terminals have played in Ukraine since the Russian invasion, providing connectivity for civilians and critical communications for the country’s armed forces.

(C)INDUSTRIAL PORTAL UKRAINE 2023

Like this: Like Loading...