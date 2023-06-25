The transit of power is still happening: a few facts that we did not know about Prigozhin’s “special operation”

25.06.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

It was a key pardon to the world to think that the gang of hirelings is an independent grave, like self-tightness, having overcome the corruption and satanism: we missed the secretary of the Security Council Nikolay Patrushev.

Patrushev and the FSB controlled by him stood behind the walk of the “Wagners” through the spaces of “Matushka”. Their task was, at the very least, to take control of the army.

Prigozhin gave the impression of an “adult bum”. But we forgot that international terrorism and mercenary is an export product of special services… especially if the [African] victims are rich in diamonds, gold and other gifts for the underworld.

For months, “Wagner” was preparing for a “counteroffensive” on Moscow, accumulating ammunition, fuel, and developing a strategy for penetrating the capital. FSB counter-intelligence “didn’t notice” these preparations for months, keeping Prigozhin himself in a golden cocoon of security, protecting him from even a prying eye, not to mention any attempt.

FSB proxy warrior Prigozhin tirelessly berated the Ministry of Defense leadership without mentioning the FSB.

And, during an extreme argument on the phone, the “proxy warrior “, 100 km from Moscow, obediently stopped, got into a car and went into exile. In the near future, he will have to fight for the strengthening of democracy in another African country or something similar. Could the real leader of the 25,000-strong contingent go down like that, fearing to spill blood? The leader – no, but the “FSB soldier” – yes.

During the previous day, the mercenaries attacked not Moscow, but the Führer’s frightened mind. It seems that a partial transfer of power has taken place.

When all the Führer’s henchmen were poking at the wings of business jets, there was only one Patrushev left in Moscow, who played a beautiful trick on the president: he publicly spat on Putin’s moans about the inadmissibility of negotiations with terrorists: “internal stability” turned out to be more important than the “superstitions” of the bunker. Meanwhile, all that Putin’s army was able to do was lopsidedly destroy oil storage facilities, bridges, and blow up civilians.

“Shah Prigozhin” was arranged by the FSB, most likely, due to dissatisfaction with the Shoigu-Gerasimov (actually – Putin) war strategy: they were so dragged into the tunnel of post-Soviet nuclear thinking, they ignored the ineffectiveness of this tool. We are talking about the theory of large-scale damage, which also includes man-made disasters, such as the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP. While the FSB-ish part of Putin’s top wants a faster end to the war and a return to a typical peaceful corrupt existence.

Patrushev did not arrange for Putin to “mate Prigozhin” because he would have to sweat over the seizure of power in the country. At one time, Kerensky’s rebellion cost the Russian Empire the loss of the throne and the coming to power of the Bolsheviks. The FSB teaches history: in the case of the capture of Moscow, the scenario of the collapse of Mordor was quite real. Therefore, the bunker is still the leader of the Orkostan, and the further transit of power should be monitored by appointments. It is possible that the Minister of Defense, for example, Oleksii Dyumin, a former bodyguard of the Führer, governor of one of the regions, a man of Patrushev, once appeared among the Führer’s heirs, will become the Minister of Defense. For the sake of balance, some traditional soldier, for example, the drunkard Surovikin – Prigozhin’s friend, will become the head of the GS.

Patrushev has long been famous for stabbing the Führer in the back. It was he who developed an entire incubator of famous “political scientists” and telegram channels, who sincerely and inspiredly mocked the master of the Kremlin. They say that it is Patrushev who is the creator of the “deathly ill Putin”. It seems that this creative secretary of the Security Council has now reached power in Muscovy. We follow the appointments. If what is written here is confirmed, then the successor to the bunker will be planted in its incubator by the FSB.

Shoigu and Gerasimov are a separate story. It is said that they are now responsible for all the sins of the bunker.

