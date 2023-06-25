The situation has never been so serious: the Russian Federation has completed preparations for a terrorist attack at the ZNPP – GUR

Yana Stavskaya18:47, 06/25/23

An accident at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, in particular, can be caused by an increase in voltage by the Russians on the power supply lines to the station.

Near 4 out of 6 power units of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, Russian invaders placed equipment with explosives. Russia has completed preparations for the attack, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

In an interview with the British media, Major General Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Directorate of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, noted that nuclear reactors without cooling can melt in a period of 10 hours to 14 days, the intelligence press service writes .

An accident at the Zaporizhzhya NPP could also be caused by an increase in voltage by the Russians on the power supply lines to the station. “The plan of the terrorist attack at the ZNPP has been fully developed and approved. They can use technical means to accelerate the catastrophe,” Budanov said.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine recalled the mining of the ZNPP cooling pond by the Russian troops, and also reported that the occupiers had placed equipment filled with explosives near 4 of the 6 power units of the station. “The situation has never been as serious as it is now,” Budanov stressed.

Russia can commit a terrorist act if it is defeated on the left bank of the Dnieper. Russia considers the creation of a nuclear disaster zone as a safeguard for the further advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Budanov explained.

At the same time, according to him, there is a risk that the Russian Federation may carry out an attack on the ZNPP with a radiation leak as a “preventive measure” in order to stop the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and freeze the front line in its current form.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...