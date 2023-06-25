“The scale of damage to the regime is fantastic”: Khodorkovsky on Prigozhin’s rebellion

Oleg Davygora01:34, 06/25/23

Khodorkovsky said he was laughing at those who stubbornly call the incident a “staging.”

Russian opposition leader Mikhail Khodorkovsky commented on the results of the rebellion of the leader of the PMC “Wagner” Evniy Prigozhin.

“We are hiding weapons. We will need them soon… This escapade has greatly weakened the regime. Now it is important not to let people from the silent majority forget what Prigozhin said about the absolutely thieves’ background of the war. And about how Putin and his entire gang of thieves were afraid. How they fled from both Rostov-on-Don and Moscow, and how they were ready to give the city to Kadyrov’s thugs. I hope people understood that our enemies are not Ukrainians at all,” he wrote .

“The scale of the damage to the regime is fantastic. The probability of Putin being in power until 2036 has been zeroed – a dictator cannot be funny. Negotiations with Ukraine, if they start, will come from a much weaker position. The independence of the military, and hence their combat effectiveness, will be drastically reduced,” he said. He.

The politician believes that the Russian opposition will also have to draw conclusions.

“As I already wrote, this thieves’ power will be demolished by armed people. People in “white coats” are not subject. You should not waste time on them. People in the regions are able to act. There is a lack of well-organized coordination. – the question is about air defense systems and heavy equipment. You need to have them. And that means you know where to get them. You need to know exactly the location of the stockpiles of small arms – the lack of information prevented. The most active people need to have a minimum amount of weapons in order to seize warehouses and release political prisoners. Sabotage on communications, both transport and computer efficient. Time is compressed, if the war does not end, it will not be long to wait for a new rebellion, “Khodorkovsky added.

