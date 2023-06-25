The media learned what fate awaits Prigozhin and his “Wagnerites”

Angela Bachevskaya13:53, 06/25/23

Earlier, it was decided to expel PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin from Russia.

The leadership of the power bloc of the Russian Federation, headed by Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, unanimously supported the initiative to destroy the Wagner PMC, we are talking about all former and current mercenaries. This is reported by the telegram channel “General SVR”, which is allegedly run by the ex-general of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation.

“Everyone should end up either in the grave or in prison. It was decided first to deal with active resistance and attempts to seize power, and then within two months to resolve the issue with the rest. All pardoned prisoners will return to prison, most forever,” the Telegram message says. -channel.

According to the channel’s authors, there are plans to demonstratively crack down on the remnants, even those loyal to the authorities or neutral “Wagnerites”.

“There is a decision to squeeze Prigozhin out of the country and deal with the fighters of the Wagner PMC over time on an individual basis. As for Prigozhin, the issue of his liquidation has been resolved, regardless of where this happens – in Russia or outside of it,” summed up in the post “SVR General”.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...