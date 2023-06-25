Russians tear up Ukrainian documents at checkpoints in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region

25.06.2023 16:43

In the temporarily captured part of Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers tear up Ukrainian documents at checkpoints and impose Russian citizenship.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers are putting more and more pressure on people to impose Russian citizenship: without a Russian passport, it is no longer possible to receive social benefits and medical care. The ferocious occupiers are tearing up Ukrainian documents at checkpoints. People who refuse [Russian] passports are threatened with deportation and confiscation of all their property,” he wrote.

Fedorov added that passports issued in February 2023 are being handed out to people. That is, the occupiers produced passports in advance so that then forcibly issue them to absolutely everyone by any methods, the mayor said.

As reported, in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, pupils are forced to write letters to the Russian invaders.

