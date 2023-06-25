Russians drop chemical munitions on Ukraine’s Armed Forces, but wind blows toward Russian occupiers

25 JUNE 2023
Valerii Shershen, spokesperson for the Joint Press Centre for the Tavriia front Defence Forces, has said that the Russian invaders dropped chemical ammunition on one of the positions of the Ukraine’s Armed Forces, but the wind was blowing toward the Russians.
Source: Shershen during the national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote: “We recorded the fact of dropping a prohibited chemical munition with an aerosol-suffocating effect on one of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The wind was [blowing] toward the enemy.”
Details: Shershen did not provide any additional information. He also did not confirm whether there were any victims among Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
The cockroaches/orcs very well deserve these nomenclatures. They are such brainless morons, it baffles the mind.
Well it looks like yet again, the russians didn’t learn anything from their infighting. I suppose we’re all going to need to wait and see what happens over the next few weeks.
Sighing in disappointment. Maybe they’ll just tire themselves out?
Or, just drop dead?
It’s WMD. Again. Time for someone to get tough with these genocidal filth. But there’s no one.
No, there is no one. And, not even the UN or AI are saying a peep.
This just in from the DT;
“Russian convict fighters who had expressed support for Yevgeny Prigozhin and his armed coup on Saturday have accused him of “walking off” after he struck a deal with President Vladimir Putin.
“Recruits of a Storm Z unit, a Russian military unit made up of convicts, stood in combat uniform holding assault rifles as one addressed Prigozhin and said he was “not a man” after he called off the mutiny.
“Rumours say you walked off, lied to all the lads. The whole of Storm Z was ready to stand behind you, and not only Storm Z, your guys also. But you walked off,” he added.
In the terms of the deal, Prigozhin has said he will relocate to Belarus.
Another soldier said: “You spoke beautifully, we supported you. And now what?”
They could join the Free Russians?
But not the rapists or paedos.
Maybe so. As long as they are not filthy criminals, I think that the free Russian would welcome them in their ranks.
Anyhow, this is remarkable … how these guys are reacting to Prigozhin’s chickening out.
I would suggest some prisoners were caged for political reasons.(?)
Baaaaaaaaaaaaaahaaaaaaaaaaaaaahaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!
Thank you. Lord