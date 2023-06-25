Russians complain that Wagner mercenaries damaged kilometres of roads

It was estimated that in Rostov-on-Don alone, the mercenaries of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) damaged over 10,000 square metres of roadway on 24 June.
Source: Alexei Logvinenko, Mayor of Rostov-on-Don, quoted by Russian state-owned news agency RBK
Quote: “After the units of Wagner PMC left the city, road services began their work. Experts conducted a survey of the roads along which ran the path of military equipment.
According to preliminary data, over 10,000 square metres of roadway was damaged.”
Reference: Mercenaries of the Wagner PMC deployed armoured vehicles on civilian roads, and at that time the Russian army attacked them with military aircraft.
The Russian authorities themselves destroyed roads in Moscow Oblast in order to stop the movement of Wagner terrorists.
3 comments
“According to preliminary data, over 10,000 square metres of roadway was damaged.”
Poor russians. Maybe you need to look at how many roads were damaged in Bakhmut by Wagner prison trash. I have no doubt once the authorities assess the damage, it will rise to 100,000 square metres of destroyed road in Rostov, giving the authorities a nice little pay day.
Ah diddums. Nazi cocksuckers.
Those roads were of poor quality from the get go. I saw a street in Borodyanka, which had also seen masses of ruskie armor roll over it, and, aside from thousands of slight indents on the pavement surface, there were no other damages done. In stark contrast to the destroyed apartment buildings next to the street.