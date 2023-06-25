Russian media found out how the Kremlin tried to negotiate with Prigozhin during the riot

It is noted that Lukashenka acted as the leader of the negotiations, because he benefited from this.

The Russian authorities have been trying to negotiate with the leader of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin since June 23, when he announced his march on Moscow. As a result, “Putin’s chef” realized that he had crossed the line.

The Russian edition of Meduza writes that the military leadership, employees of the presidential administration, the leadership of the National Guard and other officials tried to communicate with Prigozhin, because at first the Kremlin tried to resolve the situation peacefully. After that, an order appeared to the governors to condemn the actions of the main “Wagnerite”. A little later, Putin spoke and talked about treason.

It is alleged that already on the afternoon of June 24, Prigozhin began trying to talk to the Kremlin – allegedly “tried to get through to Putin, but the president did not want to talk to him.”

The Russian government believes that the leader of the PMC realized that he “exceeded the measure,” and “the prospects for the movement of his columns are vague.” At that moment, the Wagnerites were near the Oka River, where the army and the Russian Guard had equipped the first line of defense. Against the background of the fact that Prigozhin did not receive support from the Russian military, his mood changed. In turn, the Kremlin allegedly decided not to go for a “bloody clash.” Negotiations were carried out by a group of officials, including the head of the presidential administration Anton Vaino, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev and Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, and the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko became the leader.rebellion of Prigozhin

“Prigozhin needed a worthy confidant to get out of the game saving face. Lukashenka acted as such. He loves PR and understands the benefits – that’s why he agreed,” the newspaper writes.

At the same time, the “benefit” for Lukashenko lies in the fact that he “saved Russia as much as possible from civil war, but at least from great bloodshed.” At the same time, Russian politicians believe that Prigozhin has lost – they have already got rid of him, and the details of the agreement will still be discussed, but “he will not have the same influence and resources.”

In addition, it is possible that changes may still occur in the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, not at the request of Prigozhin, but because of the behavior of the military leadership. Shoigu and Gerasimov still have not commented on the rebellion, which has weakened Putin’s position.

“He couldn’t condescend to Prigozhin, but he wasn’t anywhere yesterday. He’s the ‘tsar’, the ‘first’, but a badge-fly, intervene when necessary, and don’t force Lukashenka’s façade to shine and the security forces to talk to one another,” one pointed out. from sources.

Now it will be more difficult for the president of the Russian Federation to “assemble the vertical of power,” and there will be more attempts to “rebuild the system” on the part of the “Russian elites.”

