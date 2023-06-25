Katerina Schwartz16:48, 06/25/23

The expert admitted that the leader of the PMC has some dirt on the dictator.

The leader of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin will be killed before the end of 2023, the frightened Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will not forgive the leader of the prisoners for such humiliation, ex-employee of the KGB and the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Zhirnov said, Channel 24 reports .

“A helicopter will crash or something else will happen to him. Prigozhin is a doomed man because he frightened Putin. And Putin does not forgive people who scare him. Prigozhin forced Putin to admit his guilt and give back. Now he will not rush, but will let Prigozhin calm down, reduce the level of security. I think Prigozhin will be killed before the end of this year,” he said.

At the same time, Zhirnov admitted that Prigozhin had some dirt on Putin:

“Perhaps they slept together, perhaps they slept with the boys, but Prigozhin has these videos with which he threatens Putin. He has some kind of terrible compromising evidence.”

(c)UNIAN 2023

