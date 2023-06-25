PMC “Wagner” shot down Russian Il-22M with 10 soldiers during Prigozhin’s rebellion (video)

Yana Stavskaya22:55, 06/25/23

Prigozhin allegedly agreed to pay 50 million compensation to the families of the dead pilots.

The militants of the PMC “Wagner” during their rebellion shot down, among other things, the Russian military aircraft Il-22M (the media used to write about the downing of the Il-18), according to the report of the Oryx OSINT project.

At the same time, a video allegedly from the crash site of this aircraft has already appeared on Russian social networks, it is not yet possible to verify its authenticity. As evidenced by the captured footage, there is virtually nothing left of the Il-22M.

Channel One propagandist Irina Kuksenkova specified in her Telegram that there were 10 people on board this Il-22M, all of them died. She also revealed the details of Prigozhin’s “interrogation” on this matter: “When Prigozhin was already asked at the headquarters of the Southern Military District: “Why? After all, this plane does not strike, but performs other functions ?!” He said: “And the fool-powder in the column shot down everything that took off.”

Video from the crash site of the Russian Il-18 shot down by WagnerVideo from the crash site of the Russian Il-18 shot down by Wagner

