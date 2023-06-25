Is Prigozhin doomed? Putin has long made it clear that he does not forgive treason. Video

06/24/2023
Vladimir Putin called treachery, treason and a blow to Russia calls for rebellion by the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. This means that “Putin’s chef” is probably in for some bad news.
The President of Russia compared what was happening with the events of 1917 and said that all those involved would be punished. This became known from the Russian media.
Putin acknowledged that in the city of Rostov-on-Don, the work of civil and military authorities is difficult.
“Resolute actions will be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don. It remains difficult,” Putin said.
It is important to note that earlier, in 2019, Vladimir Putin stated in an interview that he would never be able to forgive betrayal.
The dictator was asked what he could never forgive.
“Betrayal,” Putin replied.
Today he called Yevgeny Prigozhin’s actions a betrayal. Probably, even despite the agreements, the head of the “Wagnerites” will be held accountable for his actions.
Take part in the voting to find out what exactly awaits Yevgeny Prigozhin. Here is the link to the Obozrevatel Telegram channel to vote: https://t.me/uaobozrevatel/81156
Below, translation of vote options:
Чаем – Tea (poisoned tea)
Серцевий напад – Heart attack
Самогубство – Suicide
Показово вб’ють – Public execution
Буде жити – Will live
Here are the results as of 25 June, 2023:
Recall that on the eve of Prigozhin declared “war” on Shoigu: since the morning of June 24, the seizure of buildings has continued in Rostov-on-Don, skirmishes have been reported in the Voronezh region, and a lot of military equipment and armed people have been noted in several regions. A counter-terrorist operation was announced even in Moscow and the Moscow region, and in several regions people were urged not to leave their homes.
According to Prigozhin, the mercenaries control all military installations in Rostov, including the airfield. He put forward an ultimatum to Shoigu.
In connection with what is happening, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an emergency appeal. He lashed out at Prigozhin and talked about the risk of capitulation, as well as the fact that the rebels had stabbed Russia in the back.
Meanwhile, a map appeared on the network, where the confrontation between the troops of Shoigu and PMC “Wagner” flared up. According to it, Rostov and Voronezh was already under Wagner’s control.
However, Russian mercenaries from PMC “Wagner” did not reach the coveted Moscow on the orders of their owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, in order to “ask the Kremlin for its lawlessness.” After negotiations with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, “Putin’s cook” deployed his private army and went to field camps near Ukraine.
We have only verified information in the Obozrevatel Telegram channel and in Viber . Don’t fall for fakes!
7 comments
So, according to the little Obozrevatel poll, most people think that Prigozhin will die. They know the Kremlin ghouls pretty well.
Philosophical question: we in the developed world, where we have democracy; imperfect as it is, we all (with the exception of a few deranged motherfuckers) hate serial murdering scum/torturers like Jeffrey Dahmer, Peter Sutcliffe and Ted Bundy.
Putler and PrickGoesIn are directly responsible for murders even more savage than those of the above, yet we don’t hate them in the same way, or even feel as sorry for their victims as we do for the victims of the above. Why is that?
I genuinely don’t understand.
See the comments in any Breitbart article or Hitchens article and you will see that putler and PrickGoesIn are in fact popular with seemingly normal people. The GOP’s own internal polling suggests that 5% of GOP voters want a putler victory. That was last year. What would it be now?
The Dems also have a putler fan base; I don’t know how many and the UK Labour Party; expected to win the next election, is still crawling with putinoid scum. Their current leader; Starmer, is pro-Ukraine, but how would he stand up to the JeremIRA CorbLenin wing?
We have to accept the sad truth that there have been and there always will be shit-for-brains on this planet, who have no morals, no dignity, and no sense of righteousness. This was so with Adolf, and is so for Vlad, and it will be so for the next mass-murdering scum.
Yes, I agree with that’s just part of life in a way. What the Bible refers to us having to live in an “imperfect world,” as was corrupted by sin. I have to paraphrase this to be brief, but it says that only when God cleanses the world of sin (of which I think the worst is envy) will we be free of the horrors that imperfection brings. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do what we can about it, in correcting ourselves, or applying impartial justice for others. I don’t want to accept that nothing can be done to fix an evil.
Yes, I’ve wondered about that too. Some of the theorists in the GOP (also a couple of the show hosts at Daily Wire) have speculated that perhaps in general, people have been comfortably happy with the peaceful calm of the previous 30 years, after the USSR’s collapse. The idea of “you don’t mess around with me, and I won’t have to mess around with you,” makes us all a bit happier if countries are for the most part, NOT fighting. A “status quo” of neutrality, despite political disagreements. But the thing is, this reflects, in a lesser way, the attitude of mutually assured destruction that was the uneasy calm of the Cold War. Because it seemed easier for some people, to live under “you don’t mess around with me, I don’t need to mess around with you,” there was a certain suspension of moral values if it preserved that uneasy calm.
Maybe the political differences we would have, are mild, or maybe extreme, but morals define for us, why those politics are important. I believe that, in the early 20th century, back when the church was regarded by as an important part of society for both the West and the East, it helped us all to pursue fairness in our day-to-day lives that promoted wealth by honesty. Then came politics that rejected religion, the anarchists (no accepted rule of law), whose radicalization instigated the first world war. Afterwards, came along the communists (state’s heavy hand), who brought up the soviet union.
A person doesn’t need a full commitment to religious faith to appreciate the moral guidance of the Ten Commandments or other fundamentals offer, but adhering to these as much as possible, encourages everyone towards a moral life.
Frankly, I don’t mind if prigozhin is doomed or not. Well I think it would make me laugh a little if he were.
But I find it a bit curious that so many people would think prigozhin will get publicly executed. There’s a difference between what we want to see happen, and what to expect WILL happen. In the near future, the only way that prigozhin would be publicly executed, is if it was pursued by belarus’ lukashenko. He who holds the power, after all.
I don’t know, maybe putin made some secret deal behind prigozhin’s back, and lukashenko will do putin’s bidding, though I can’t imagine what he gets out of helping a putin-in-hiding. Or if NOT for putin, what he gets from killing someone who resented putin as much as lukashenko himself has seemed to. If putin does manage to kill prigozhin like some nefarious Bond villain, then it would have to be by some discreet method like poisoned tea, or for all we know, a stranger just happens to drop a venomous snake into prigozhin’s bed.
Anything might happen.
Ha,ha,ha!