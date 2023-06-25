Is Prigozhin doomed? Putin has long made it clear that he does not forgive treason. Video

06/24/2023

Vladimir Putin called treachery, treason and a blow to Russia calls for rebellion by the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. This means that “Putin’s chef” is probably in for some bad news.

The President of Russia compared what was happening with the events of 1917 and said that all those involved would be punished. This became known from the Russian media.

Putin acknowledged that in the city of Rostov-on-Don, the work of civil and military authorities is difficult.

“Resolute actions will be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don. It remains difficult,” Putin said.

It is important to note that earlier, in 2019, Vladimir Putin stated in an interview that he would never be able to forgive betrayal.

The dictator was asked what he could never forgive.

“Betrayal,” Putin replied.

Today he called Yevgeny Prigozhin’s actions a betrayal. Probably, even despite the agreements, the head of the “Wagnerites” will be held accountable for his actions.

Recall that on the eve of Prigozhin declared “war” on Shoigu: since the morning of June 24, the seizure of buildings has continued in Rostov-on-Don, skirmishes have been reported in the Voronezh region, and a lot of military equipment and armed people have been noted in several regions. A counter-terrorist operation was announced even in Moscow and the Moscow region, and in several regions people were urged not to leave their homes.

According to Prigozhin, the mercenaries control all military installations in Rostov, including the airfield. He put forward an ultimatum to Shoigu.

In connection with what is happening, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an emergency appeal. He lashed out at Prigozhin and talked about the risk of capitulation, as well as the fact that the rebels had stabbed Russia in the back.

Meanwhile, a map appeared on the network, where the confrontation between the troops of Shoigu and PMC “Wagner” flared up. According to it, Rostov and Voronezh was already under Wagner’s control.

However, Russian mercenaries from PMC “Wagner” did not reach the coveted Moscow on the orders of their owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, in order to “ask the Kremlin for its lawlessness.” After negotiations with the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, “Putin’s cook” deployed his private army and went to field camps near Ukraine.

