Girkin and friends held a conference at which he called on Putin to resign (video)

Artem Budrin16:01, 06/25/23

According to the well-known terrorist, there has been a serious redistribution of the centers of power in the Russian Federation.

In Moscow, against the background of the military rebellion of the “Wagnerites”, a conference of the “Angry Patriots Club” was opened, headed by Igor Girkin.

The terrorist who ignited the war in the Donbass in 2014 called on President Putin to introduce martial law and prepare for a new stage of “distemper”. Girkin, in particular, told his comrades-in-arms that despite the curtailment of Prigozhin’s rebellion, a coup d’état had taken place in the country:

“I emphasize that it was not an attempted coup, but a coup d’état. Why, I think so? Because as a result of this rebellion, which had very serious roots outside the Wagner PMC, there was a serious redistribution of the centers of power of the Russian Federation. So far this has not until his external signs came to the surface. They have not yet been voiced. But even if now Mr. Shoigu, Mr. Gerasimov retain their posts, they will not have the enormous power that they possessed,” Girkin said.

At the event, in addition to Girkin himself, a retired GRU colonel Vladimir Kvachkov spoke, who in 2005 was tried to be imprisoned for the attempt on Anatoly Chubais, but was eventually sent to a colony for 8 years for organizing a military rebellion.

After Kvachkov’s speech, the conference participants were given coupons for lunch and a break was announced.

Russia faces civil war

On the night of June 24, the head of the “Wagnerites” Yevgeny Prigozhin tried to organize a campaign against Moscow in order to overthrow Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, with whom they have long been in conflict.

However, Prigozhin did not reach Moscow, but stopped 200 kilometers from the capital of the Russian Federation . The leader of the PMC went to negotiate with Lukashenka, who, at the request of Putin, took on the role of a mediator in the conflict. As a result, Prigozhin fled to Belarus, having received a guarantee of safety for his life.

