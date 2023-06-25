Embassy of Ukraine: the current Israeli government has chosen the path of close cooperation with the Russian Federation

Inna Andalitskaya19:35, 06/25/23

The Israeli government almost does not take into account the opinion of its own people and neglects the requests of the world Jewish diaspora, which unambiguously supports Ukraine in its struggle.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel criticized the pro-Russian position of the current Israeli government , which “chooses the path of close cooperation with the Russian Federation.”

This is stated in the statement of the Embassy, ​​which the department published today on Twitter. As noted, evidence of this position is a series of rather controversial events that occurred in the first half of 2023, the almost complete absence of Israeli humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, the embassy recalled the visit of the Israeli Foreign Minister to Ukraine in February this year and a number of interviews with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the media, including the last Jerusalem Post last week.

“First of all, all relevant statements by the Israeli prime minister were intended to justify Israel’s complete inaction regarding the provision of defense assistance to Ukraine over the past year and a half. Initially, the arguments boiled down to Israel’s special relationship with Russia on the Syrian issue, as well as the vulnerability of the Jewish community in the Russian Federation. However, in the latest interview, absolutely fictitious and speculative arguments were put forward, allegedly Western weapons are being transferred from the battlefield in Ukraine to the Syrian and Iranian regimes,” the Ukrainian embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also notes that the Israeli government recently successfully held two rounds of high-level political negotiations with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition, an agreement was reached to open another Russian diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, for which land was even allocated free of charge, which was presented by the Foreign Ministry as a “great achievement.”

“It is worth noting the blatant disregard for moral boundaries shown by numerous high-ranking Israeli officials who attended a diplomatic reception hosted by the Russian Embassy in Jerusalem just a week ago. In addition, the Israeli Foreign Ministry maintains dead silence regarding the regular anti-Semitic statements by Putin and his supporters. So far democratic countries impose sanctions against Russia as a terrorist country that commits war crimes on a daily basis, Israel has not imposed sanctions at all, in fact, over the past two years, it has increased bilateral trade with the bloody Moscow regime,” the statement said.

The Embassy notes that under the guise of verbal demagoguery regarding its neutrality, the Israeli leadership is actively building relations with the Russian Federation.

“Unfortunately, the Israeli government takes little account of the opinion of its own people and neglects the requests of the global Jewish diaspora, which unequivocally supports Ukraine in its fight against Russian state terrorism. We call on the Israeli government to change its position and support Ukraine with defense means, to support freedom and a democratic world order. We expect Israel to be on the right side of history,” the embassy urged.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...