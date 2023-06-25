Coup in Russia: Putin returned by plane with the “red button” to Moscow (photo)

Veronika Prokhorenko15:00, 06/25/23

A day earlier, a TU-214PU plane of the presidential special flight squad “Russia” left the capital in connection with an attempted coup d’état.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, after the return of the PMC “Wagner” detachments to the point of deployment, returned the special purpose aircraft RA-96021 to Moscow.

We are talking about one of the presidential planes, which on the day of June 24 urgently flew from Vnukovo to St. Petersburg as part of an attempted coup by the founder of PMC Evgeny Prigozhin . This is reported by the project ” VChK-OGPU “.

According to the “VChK”, the plane landed at the Moscow airport at about four in the morning, June 25.

As the project clarified, a day earlier, the plane of the presidential special flight squad “Russia” TU-214PU left the capital.

“PU” in the name of the aircraft means that a control center is installed on it – the very same “red button,” the message said.

Departure of Putin’s RA-96021 and RA-96022 from Moscow / photo t.me/vchkogpu

Putin fled Moscow yesterday

Recall that on the night of June 23, the detachments of the PMC “Wagner” announced that the Russian troops hit one of the bases of the “Wagnerites” from the back. In this regard, the founder of the military structure, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced a large-scale march on Moscow, which suddenly stopped by the evening of June 24 .

In connection with a possible coup d’état, Russian leader Vladimir Putin urgently left Moscow . The Ukrayinska Pravda publication clarified that, perhaps, the dictator fled to Valdai.

The media also found out that Putin was traveling on an Il96-300PU plane (around 14:16 Moscow time, the plane flew to St. Petersburg). At the same time, according to FlightRadar, at some point the radars stopped recording Putin’s movement. He disappeared in the Tver region (one of Putin’s residences is located there).

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...