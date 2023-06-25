Breaking: Two Airfields in Rostov Region still Controlled by Wagner

June 25, 2023

The Telegram channel close to the Russian air force, called Fighterbomber, says that two airfields in Rostov region and an air force command post remain under the control of Wagner forces. The post’s translated quote: “And yes, the Millerovo military airfield is still under the full control of the Wagner PMC, as well as the Rostov airfield and the VKS control center.”

Ukraine Today has not been able to verify if this claim is true, nor under what circumstances Wagner forces are in, to still be in control of those assets.

Telegram link:

https://t.me/fighter_bomber/12909

By OFP

