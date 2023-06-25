Armed forces achieve steady tactical success in key areas – British intelligence

Irina Pogorelaya 10:24, 06/25/23 UNIAN

Ukrainian forces are using the experience of the first weeks of the counteroffensive to practice the tactics of storming a well-prepared Russian defense

Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct an offensive in three directions / t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

In recent days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have redeployed and are again conducting major offensive operations in three main directions in the south and east of Ukraine.

This is stated in the latest British intelligence report. “Ukrainian forces are using the experience of the first two weeks of the counteroffensive to practice the tactics of storming a deep, well-prepared Russian defense,” British intelligence noted.

Analysts added that Ukrainian units are making gradual but steady tactical gains in key areas.

Also, intelligence reported that in the Luhansk region, the Russian invaders made significant efforts to launch an attack in the Silver Forest near Kremennaya.

“This reflects continued orders from the Russian top leadership to go on the offensive whenever possible. Russia has made little progress, but Ukrainian forces prevented a breakthrough,” the intelligence said.

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of July, a certain advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been recorded at the front, from which the West has concluded that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has begun.

Recently , the liberation of 8 settlements at the junction of Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions has been confirmed .

And yesterday, Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said that the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an offensive simultaneously in several directions.

