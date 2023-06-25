scradge1

Americans reveal most compelling reason to oppose continued aid to Ukraine: survey

https://www.foxnews.com/us/americans-reveal-most-compelling-reason-oppose-continued-aid-ukraine-survey

  1. This article proves the shameful and toxic effect of Fox on GOP voters.
    Even though Karlsonov has gone, Ingraham remains at Fox and Rebekah Koffler remains as a pundit. Even the loathsome Douglas Macgregor is still a pundit. As for the vile Gabbard, who knows?

  2. Tony Blinken has just said to the DT :

    “The attempted mutiny in Russia shows “real cracks” in the power of Vladimir Putin, America’s top diplomat has said.

    In the first direct comments by the US government, Anthony Blinken said Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigohzin had issued a “direct challenge” to the Russian president.

    “I don’t think we have seen the final act,” Mr Blinekn said, after a deal was struck to turn Prighozin’s fighters back from Moscow on Saturday night.

    Putin has not been seen in public since addressing the nation on Saturday morning, vowing to put down the rebellion.”

