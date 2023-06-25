3rd Assault Brigade completely cleared western bank of Siverskyi Donets – Donbas canal

June 24, 2023

Fighters of the 1st Mechanised Battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine completely defeated the 3rd Battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation and cleared the western bank of the Siverskyi Donets – Donbas canal from Russians on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Andrii Biletskyi, the commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, in a video address

Quote: “Today, the 3rd Assault Brigade, the 1st Mechanised Battalion carried out offensive operations, and the 3rd Battalion of the 57th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation was defeated. This battalion ceased to exist as an organised military force. More than 30 killed enemies, dozens of prisoners, half a hundred wounded…

The western bank of the Siverskyi Donets – Donbas channel has been completely cleared of the enemy. The bridgehead no longer exists on the west bank.”

Previously: Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said that the eastern group of forces launched offensives on several fronts at the same time, in particular in the direction of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka and Kurdiumivka. They are making gains on all fronts.

