Zelensky called the benefits of Prigozhin’s rebellion

Oleg Davygora22:50, 06/24/23

Podolyak said that Prigozhin “almost nullified Putin.”

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the OP, commented on the decision of the leader of the Wagner PMC to stop the column of his fighters from moving to Moscow and leave Rostov.

He called Prigogine’s choice phenomenal.

“You almost nullified Putin, took control of the central authorities, reached Moscow and suddenly … you give it back. Because one very specific intermediary with a dubious reputation (Lukashenko) promised security guarantees from the person (Putin) who ordered the your destruction. And for the fear that the Putin elite has experienced over the past 24 hours, this order will certainly be carried out..”, he wrote .

At the same time, Podolyak noted that these were not without benefit, because Prigozhin humiliated Putin and the state and showed that there was no longer a monopoly on violence.

Prigozhin’s rebellion – details

On the morning of June 24, the Wagnerites entered Rostov-on-Don and occupied military facilities, including the airfield and the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Prigozhin demanded a meeting between Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, threatening that otherwise his mercenaries would march on Moscow.

The leader of the PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the mercenaries “according to the plan” deploy columns and return to field camps . According to him, they did not reach Moscow by 200 km. Later, there were reports that the mercenaries began to leave the building of the district headquarters in Rostov , and in Moscow, the Russian Guards were returning to their places of permanent deployment.

