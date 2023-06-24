“We are witnessing the beginning of a civil war”: Podolyak and Danilov commented on the “coup” in Russia

06/24/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The rebellion in Russia, which was started by the owner of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin, is in fact the beginning of a civil war in the aggressor country. Current events testify to the collapse of the Kremlin regime.

Mikhail Podolyak adviser to the head of the President’s Office, stated this in a commentary transmitted to the Ukrainian media. “Today we are actually witnessing the beginning of a civil war (in Russia. – Ed.),” he said.

According to him, events in the Russian Federation are developing according to the scenario “which was discussed throughout the past year.”

“The launch of the Ukrainian counter-offensive definitively destabilized the Russian elites, deepening the internal division that arose after the defeat in Ukraine,” the commentary says.

And Alexei Danilov , Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, wrote on his Twitter that the war “began and will end inside the Russian Federation.”

“The Ukrainian formula for sustainable peace involves reaching the borders of 1991 and launching the processes of Russia’s self-destruction. As the war began, so it will end – inside the Russian Federation. The process has begun …” – said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Українська формула сталого миру передбачає вихід на кордони 1991 року і запуск процесів саморуйнації росії. Як війна розпочалась, так вона і закінчиться – всередині рф.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL:

– The evening before, Prigozhin accused the Russian army of shelling Wagner positions and killing a large number of mercenaries. The Russian Defense Ministry called the accusations a provocation, but the owner of the Wagner promised “to take revenge and liberate Russia.”

– According to Russian media, “Wagner” captured the headquarters , airfield and other strategic facilities in Rostov, in Moscow and the Rostov region announced the “Fortress” plan .

– Putin in an urgent appeal said that Russia was allegedly “betrayed” because of “immoderate ambitions” and promised “inevitable punishment” for “criminal acts.”

– President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the rebellion in Russia shows the weakness of this state. He stressed that the Russian Federation itself began to destroy itself when it chose the path of evil.

– The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that Prigozhin’s “campaign” against Rostov and Voronezh is a sign of the collapse of the Putin regime and a direct consequence of the aggression against Ukraine.

