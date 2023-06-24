Wagner rebellion: there are no reserves near Moscow, the police and conscripts will defend themselves – media

Yuri Kobzar15:05, 06/24/23

In a potential battle for Moscow, Prigozhin is outnumbered and the Kremlin has no reserves nearby.

The Russian authorities do not have operational reserves , which could urgently take up defense on the outskirts of Moscow. Grains of special forces and conscripts are being pulled to the capital, writes the VChK-OGPU telegram channel , which is associated with one of the “Kremlin towers”.

According to sources, at night a few soldiers of the special operations forces who “were on vacation in Moscow and the Moscow region” were urgently armed and sent to the M4 highway to meet the Wagnerites. It is alleged that they only have a few armored personnel carriers, and the ammunition is enough for “several hours of combat.”

In addition to “grains of the MTR”, the National Guard and the police are sent to defend Moscow conscripts. In the battle against the mercenaries, in particular, they decided to throw the military personnel of the 106th Guards Airborne Division from near Tula. But we are only talking about 200 soldiers.

“Prigozhin is clearly not bluffing, they have at least 20 thousand fighters. Many of them have serious experience. Decisions in Wagner are not made like in the Ministry of Defense through a bunch of speakers upstairs, but almost instantly. The forces thrown into the defense of Moscow are not enough to stop them. PMCs surrender in parts, they simply come under their control,” the source said.

The publication also reports that the Wagnerites have already entered the Lipetsk region. Then they will only have to go through the Tula region, immediately after which the Moscow region begins.

Moscow is being prepared for defense – what is known

After the Wagner Group led by Prigozhin mutinied and announced a campaign against Moscow the night before, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in the capital of Russia and the metropolitan region . Later it became known that the same special regime was introduced in Voronezh.

Closer to noon, it became known that the Wagnerites completely or partially controlled Voronezh and were moving towards Moscow. Against this background, in Moscow itself, they began to hastily prepare for defense . The Russian security forces began to build checkpoints and defensive positions on the approaches to the city, preparing for battles with the rebel mercenaries.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...