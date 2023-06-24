Ukraine’s border guards appeal to Belarusians amidst events in Russia

24 JUNE 2023

Ukrainian border guards have used loudspeakers to appeal once again to the people of Belarus, urging them to throw off the dictator’s yoke and speak out against the Russian war in Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in a border unit serving on the border with the Republic of Belarus; video provided by UP

Details: Ukrainian border guards have been appealing to their Belarusian counterparts, describing the ridiculous psyops conducted by Belarus as “cr*p”.

Belarusians who support the aggressor state were told to “go the same way as the Russian warship” [which was famously told to “go f**k itself” by the defenders of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island – ed.].

According to the Ukrainian border guards, anyone who wants to fight against the Ukrainians is not even a Belarusian, because real Belarusians are standing up against the tyranny of the Belarusian dictator.

The Ukrainians called on Belarusians to throw off the yoke of dictatorship, to become free, and to abandon their stereotype as people who will endure and agree to anything, because otherwise, tragedy awaits them.

Quote: “A special warning to those who attempt to cross the border with weapons in their hands: be sure to take some flour with you; you mentioned it recently, because you’ll need it when we make classic Belarusian draniki (potato pancakes) out of you!”

