Tikhanovskaya urged Belarusians to expel Russians from the country and close the border

Evgenia Sokolenko17:55, 06/24/23

The Kastus Kalinovsky Regiment declared its readiness to act.

Oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya appealed to Belarusian diplomats, officials and security forces with a request to remember the interests of their country against the backdrop of the civil war in Russia .

“There is chaos in Russia that is becoming more and more like a civil war. PMCs under the control of Yevgeny Prigozhin challenged the official authorities of Russia because of dissatisfaction with the fact that Russia is losing the war against Ukraine. The FSB has already opened a criminal case against Prigozhin, and in the news we see that the Wagnerites have occupied Rostov and Voronezh,” she said .

What Tikhanovskaya talked about

Tikhanovskaya stressed that Russia itself unleashed a war against Ukraine, which it now “brought into its own home.” She noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin and dictator Alexander Lukashenko are trying to drag Belarus into the war.

“They say: Russia is your ally. But this ally brings chaos, war, crisis. Putin may try to involve the Belarusian military in his internal conflict so that it becomes our conflict too … We, the Belarusians, have our own national interests. Putin or Prigozhin are not friends of Belarus, and you should not choose their side. Belarusians must defend their country. How this situation will affect Belarus depends only on you and me,” the oppositionist stressed.

She urged to close the border between Belarus and Russia and prevent hostilities in Belarus.

“Now is the best chance to drive the Russian military out of our country. If this chance is missed, Russia will do the same to us as it did to Ukraine. We must not allow Belarus to be involved in hostilities in Russia, and most importantly, we must not to allow Russian military operations at home, in Belarus. Belarus must close the border with Russia and begin the withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarusian territory,” Tikhanovskaya said.

Today, the oppositionist has created an operational headquarters, which will be led by Valery Sakhashchik.

“We invite representatives of democratic structures to participate. We are holding consultations with the Kalinouski Regiment and Belarusian volunteers,” she said.

What does Kalinovsky’s regiment say?

The Belarusian battalion named after Kastus Kalinovsky also addressed fellow citizens in connection with the unfolding events in Russia.

“The right conditions for the destruction of the dictatorship are approaching. This is the beginning of the end of a great tyranny. I appeal to all the Belarusian military: do not participate in the internal conflict of Russia, this civil war does not concern us. The time is approaching when Belarusians will have a choice: to fulfill the criminal decree or the oath to loyalty to the Belarusian people,” said regiment commander Denis “Kit”.

According to him, on the territory of Belarus they have a reserve of active military, military reserves and ordinary citizens who are ready to liberate the country from dictatorship and occupation.

“We will need people for decisive action. Join self-defense units. Every city, every street, be ready to control your territory and maintain order. Military, reservists, Belarusians, wait for our signal. The hour of freedom is approaching,” he summed up.

Civil war in Russia – the main thing

On the night of June 24, Wagner PMC militants moved to Russia on the orders of their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in order to “stop” the military leadership of the Russian Federation represented by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prigozhin’s move “a betrayal” and “a stab in the back.” At the same time, according to media and intelligence reports, he left Moscow , which the “Wagnerites” intend to capture.

A column of Wagner vehicles has already been seen in the Lipetsk region of Russia . The rebels can enter the capital by 19:00 Moscow time.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...