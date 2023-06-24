“This is a very real conflict”: Budanov spoke about the “battle” between Prigogine and Shoigu. Video

06/24/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The conflict between the owner of PMC “Wagner” and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is not a performance, it is absolutely real. Moreover, even before the start of an open “war” this conflict was quite public.

Despite this, the war criminal Yevgeny Prigozhin tells more truth about the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine than the military command of the aggressor state. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov on the air of the telethon.

According to Budanov, the conflict, which is now being watched far beyond the borders of Russia, is quite real: this is not a game for the public.

“You know, I can’t call it a game for the public. And even a fake is completely wrong. This conflict is quite real, and they, in principle, do not hide it. I would say that’s why it hurts the eye so much? In my personal opinion. Because Prigozhin, in principle, whether you like it or not, he speaks the truth to a greater extent,” said Budanov.

According to the head of military intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian command is mired in a total lie about the real state of affairs for Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine.

“The Ministry of Defense mostly speaks really. If you listen to the reports of Mr. Konashenkov, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff line, everything is fine there, they are winning, they are moving somewhere. Such young, brave soldiers, they say, we are now all in radioactive ashes, and so on,” Budanov emphasized.

What Prigozhin tells about the war is much closer to reality.

Prigozhin says the opposite: “Look around. This is definitely not a “victorious” war. Basically, we can’t win here. Look at the miscalculations, there is nothing to shoot with, the army does not understand what to do, it is untrained.”

“The sixth brigade participating in the war has already gone. Therefore, you can’t call this a fake, it’s just an oncoming battle of truth with untruth. Although both the first and second absolutely work on the Russian Federation. This should also be remembered,” the head of military intelligence of Ukraine added.

Recall that on the eve of Prigozhin declared “war” on Shoigu: since the morning of June 24, the seizure of buildings has continued in Rostov-on-Don, skirmishes have been reported in the Voronezh region, and a large number of military equipment and armed people have been noted in a number of regions. A counter-terrorist operation was announced even in Moscow, and in several regions people were urged not to leave their homes.

According to Prigozhin, the mercenaries control all military installations in Rostov, including the airfield. He put forward an ultimatum to Shoigu.

In connection with the events, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an emergency appeal. He lashed out at Prigozhin and talked about the risk of capitulation , as well as the fact that the rebels had stabbed Russia in the back.

