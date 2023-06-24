Oleg Davygora00:16, 06/25/23
People’s Deputy is convinced that this story is not over yet and the denouement will come very soon.
All of Russia today saw how Russian President Vladimir Putin was “bent down” by the Wagner PMC, which includes prisoners, and after such humiliation they do not live long. People’s Deputy of Ukraine Yegor Chernev wrote about this on Facebook .
“No matter how the epic with the Wagner rebellion ends, all of Russia today saw how Putin was ‘bended’ by convicts,” he notes.
According to him, all Russians saw how their frightened leader of the state in a panic called everyone he could and looked for help.
“The humiliation and desacralization of Putin is the main result of what has already happened. Leaders in Russia don’t live long after this,” Chernev believes.
At the same time, the people’s deputy is convinced that this story has not yet ended and the denouement will come very soon.
One comment
His “story” is not done until putin’s dead body is found, and confirmed AS putin.
Of course, there is the hypothetical possibility that his body won’t be found, but putin tried escaping on his personal plane, which being a large aircraft, would be impossible to hide from reconnaissance satellites. Not even the arrival at a secret mountain bunker would hide it, for the need of the airstrip, and the reconnaissance footage can be traced from moscow’s airport. If the plane was a distraction, then putin’s hiding somewhere in moscow or close by.
Thankfully though, there’s one fate he can’t escape even in old age, and that is his bodily decline over time. Eventually the Grim Reaper WILL come for him, whether he hides from the world or not, and that appointment is a lot closer for putin many others in this world.