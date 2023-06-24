Oleg Davygora00:16, 06/25/23

People’s Deputy is convinced that this story is not over yet and the denouement will come very soon.

All of Russia today saw how Russian President Vladimir Putin was “bent down” by the Wagner PMC, which includes prisoners, and after such humiliation they do not live long. People’s Deputy of Ukraine Yegor Chernev wrote about this on Facebook .

“No matter how the epic with the Wagner rebellion ends, all of Russia today saw how Putin was ‘bended’ by convicts,” he notes.

According to him, all Russians saw how their frightened leader of the state in a panic called everyone he could and looked for help.

“The humiliation and desacralization of Putin is the main result of what has already happened. Leaders in Russia don’t live long after this,” Chernev believes.

At the same time, the people’s deputy is convinced that this story has not yet ended and the denouement will come very soon.

