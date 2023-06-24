veth

The Russian ‘Army’ is defending Moscow, but, there is a but…………………

  3. As shitty as russian weapons are, if a bunch of tank drivers were really determined enough, they should be able to blow their way through those trucks just fine. The “barricade” would probably slow down the tank drivers, but with concentrated fire 3 or 4 tanks at once, it would create a hole. Maybe putin’s foot soldiers think they could use anti-tank weapons from some hidden spot, but I don’t see any where they could hold out for long.

    That being said, it may already be too late for the kremlin pig. My favorite conservative news has finally noticed the rebellion! I give them some leeway in their reticence for this because although Daily Wire does have some news reporters of their own, they don’t have very many. Only five, I think. Mostly, they rely more on average internet users like myself to send them tips, and they frequently get spammed by jokers with opposing politics.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/wagner-forces-surround-russias-southern-military-district-headquarters-in-rostov-russian-media

    • It says, “As of now, we’ve crossed the state borders in all areas,” Prigozhin said, according to Newsweek. “Border guards came towards us and hugged our fighters. Now, we’re entering Rostov. Units of the Ministry of Defense, in fact, the conscripts who were thrown to block our path, moved away.”

      Earlier, I suggested here, that maybe the wagners should seek “employment” by allying themselves with Ukrainian forces. Certainly the ones already in Ukraine should be allowed to know what putin tried doing to their boss, this would certainly force the putin loyalists out, and end hostilities in Ukraine. Then Zelensky could decide how much he is willing to help the wagners put the nails into putin’s coffin.

