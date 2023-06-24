The president was deeply mistaken. No one is going to turn himself in at his request.” Prigozhin responded to Putin’s speech

11:26, June 24, 2023Source:
Evgeny Prigozhin commented on the appeal of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called the military rebellion he started a betrayal.
Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland, we fought and are fighting, all the fighters of PMC Wagner.And no one is going to turn themselves in at the request of the president, the FSB or anyone else. Because we do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy.
Prigozhin did not comment on Putin’s promise to bring the participants of the rebellion to justice.
(C)MEDUZA 2023
7 comments
Wow! He is beginning to sound like Navalny. Whatever is happening now, i wish Prigo success. And please show Putin to us like we once did with Saddam.
Swapping Prickozhin for Putin won’t help Ukraine any. The both need to destroy each other.
I keep my bets, you keep yours. 😉
The rubble lost 30% against the dollar overnight, and flight tickets to Turkey increased by 4 times. 🤣
Isn’t it time for the AFU to intensify their offensive, now that both the Wagners and some regular troops are moving to RuSSia? Satellite pictures should reveal developing weak spots.
Belarus for me. It should take no more than a few days to remove the loony.
He already removed himself and his mobile toilet to Turkey.