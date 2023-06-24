The president was deeply mistaken. No one is going to turn himself in at his request.” Prigozhin responded to Putin’s speech

11:26, June 24, 2023Source:

Prigozhin’s press service

Evgeny Prigozhin commented on the appeal of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called the military rebellion he started a betrayal.

Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland, we fought and are fighting, all the fighters of PMC Wagner. And no one is going to turn themselves in at the request of the president, the FSB or anyone else . Because we do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy.

Prigozhin did not comment on Putin’s promise to bring the participants of the rebellion to justice.

