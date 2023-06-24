The media learned that Putin promised Prigozhin in exchange for “peace”

Violetta Orlova21:31, 06/24/23

During the day of fighting with the Wagner, the RF Armed Forces suffered heavy losses in equipment.

The leader of the “Wagnerites” Yevgeny Prigozhin stopped the columns of equipment on Moscow for a reason . According to Telegram channels close to the Russian special services, the Kremlin made some concessions to PMCs.

According to the Telegram of the Cheka-OGPU, the Russian authorities promised Prigozhin and his mercenaries some “security guarantees”.

In addition, Moscow also promised to “resolve the issue” of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, with whom Prigozhin was extremely dissatisfied due to constant military defeats at the front in Ukraine.

The VChK-OGPU clarifies that we are talking about the removal of Shoigu and Gerasimov from their posts.

On the night of June 24, the troops of the PMC “Wagner” moved towards the Russian rear , and Prigozhin himself announced that he intended to “stop” the military leadership of the Russian Federation.

There were no skirmishes either. In the Voronezh region, aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked columns of “Wagnerites” , and in the city itself, the Russians began to bomb military facilities .

During the fighting, the personnel troops of the Russian Federation, according to independent OSINT researchers, suffered heavy losses .

Putin called Prigozhin’s actions a “betrayal” and a “knife in the back”, involving Lukashenka in the negotiations. Meanwhile, Moscow began to prepare for the upcoming clashes .

Already in the evening, June 24, Prigozhin announced that he was turning his columns towards the field camps “according to the plan.”

The conflict between the RF Ministry of Defense and Prigozhin intensified when Shoigu ordered all volunteer occupation formations to conclude “contracts” with the Russian Ministry of Defense, which Prigozhin regarded as an attack on his “private army”, not controlled by either the Russian Defense Ministry or the General Staff.

In a recent interview, Prigozhin stated that the war in Ukraine was needed in order for Shoigu to receive the rank of marshal and a second Hero Star. And today, June 23, Prigozhin accused Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov of “genocide of the Russian people . “

