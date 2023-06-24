The media learned that Putin promised Prigozhin in exchange for “peace”

Violetta Orlova21:31, 06/24/23
During the day of fighting with the Wagner, the RF Armed Forces suffered heavy losses in equipment.
The leader of the “Wagnerites” Yevgeny Prigozhin stopped the columns of equipment on Moscow for a reason . According to Telegram channels close to the Russian special services, the Kremlin made some concessions to PMCs.
According to the Telegram of the Cheka-OGPU, the Russian authorities promised Prigozhin and his mercenaries some “security guarantees”.
In addition, Moscow also promised to “resolve the issue” of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, with whom Prigozhin was extremely dissatisfied due to constant military defeats at the front in Ukraine.
The VChK-OGPU clarifies that we are talking about the removal of Shoigu and Gerasimov from their posts.
The failed coup in Russia is the main thing for the evening of June 24
On the night of June 24, the troops of the PMC “Wagner” moved towards the Russian rear , and Prigozhin himself announced that he intended to “stop” the military leadership of the Russian Federation.
There were no skirmishes either. In the Voronezh region, aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked columns of “Wagnerites” , and in the city itself, the Russians began to bomb military facilities .
During the fighting, the personnel troops of the Russian Federation, according to independent OSINT researchers, suffered heavy losses .
Putin called Prigozhin’s actions a “betrayal” and a “knife in the back”, involving Lukashenka in the negotiations. Meanwhile, Moscow began to prepare for the upcoming clashes .
Already in the evening, June 24, Prigozhin announced that he was turning his columns towards the field camps “according to the plan.”
The conflict between the RF Ministry of Defense and Prigozhin intensified when Shoigu ordered all volunteer occupation formations to conclude “contracts” with the Russian Ministry of Defense, which Prigozhin regarded as an attack on his “private army”, not controlled by either the Russian Defense Ministry or the General Staff.
In a recent interview, Prigozhin stated that the war in Ukraine was needed in order for Shoigu to receive the rank of marshal and a second Hero Star. And today, June 23, Prigozhin accused Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov of “genocide of the Russian people . “
7 comments
Shoigu and Gerasimov will be fired under this fake Minsk 2.0 Agreement.
They will become deputies, and nothing will change……………
If Shoigu and Gerasimov are fired, it shows just how weak Putin is, and open to blackmail. If they are not fired, then I don’t see the point of this whole coup.
I want to apologize to all of you. Naïve as i am i was expecting Prigo to remove Putin instead of accepting bribes. Consider my previous comments null!
Time to fully destroy the invaders!
It did seem that prigozhin’s first serious complaint was directed against shoigu, not specifically putin. I assume that putin may have hoped prigozhin’s “employees” wouldn’t support him in the confrontation. But putin still looks extremely weak if he looks like he has to negotiate with wagner. Now it seems as though prigozhin is the more powerful “strong-man.”
With Ukraine having proven itself well capable of defending itself, and russia being weak no matter who gets power, I think the war may be ending. I speculate that prigozhin’s weariness may indicate he’s more interested in reasonable negotiations than putin, but I would not trust either if prigozhin and putin start talking with each other again. One of them may “try to eat his cake and have it too.”
Making concessions to Prigozhin weakens the dwarf and strengthens the ghoul. But, these concessions were made by an evil, fascist crime boss to another evil, fascist crime boss. We’ll see how this plays out.