The media confirmed the downing of three helicopters of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation by Wagnerites

Artem Budrin11:39, 06/24/23

But all the crews are alive, according to the media.

Mercenaries of PMC “Wagner” shot down three helicopters of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Wagnerites shot down two electronic warfare helicopters and one Mi-35, writes the pro-Russian telegram channel Fighterbomber , which specializes in news about military aviation. According to him, all the crews are alive.

EW helicopters could not attack the mercenaries; it is not known whether the Mi-35 fired at them, adds Fighterbomber.

On Saturday morning, the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that his fighters, on the orders of the Russian Defense Ministry, were attacked from the air. From his words, one can understand that the Wagnerites shot down three helicopters. Prigozhin spoke about this in a conversation with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Vladimir Alekseev at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, captured by the Wagner PMC.

The information about the three downed helicopters is confirmed by the telegram channels “PMC Wagner. Reports” and AP Wagner, connected with PMC “Wagner”. According to them, the pilots were told that they should attack the broken columns of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

