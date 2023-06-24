The GUR is talking about Putin’s emergency departure from Moscow, his plane disappeared from the radar (photo)

Yana Stavskaya15:22, 06/24/23

Also, the Ukrainian special services receive information about panic in Moscow and preparations for mining bridges in the Russian capital.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin urgently left Moscow amid an armed conflict between the PMC Wagner and the personnel forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Ukrayinska Pravda writes , citing high-ranking interlocutors in the Ukrainian special services. At the same time, its speaker Dmitry Peskov denies such information.

According to the GUR, Putin is flying to Valdai. “We already have information that Putin is leaving Moscow. He is being taken to Valdai,” they told reporters.

Whereas Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, in a commentary to RIA Novosti , said that the Russian president allegedly “works in the Kremlin.”

Separately , it is indicated that Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev is allegedly at the workplace, who, according to media reports, also allegedly left the Russian capital with his family.

At the same time, the Russian edition of Important Stories draws attention to the disappearance of Putin’s Il96-300PU aircraft from radar, which flew to St. Petersburg at 14:16 Moscow time. This, in particular, is confirmed by FlightRadar.

t.me/stories_media

The destination of the board is not indicated; in the Tver region, it disappeared from the trekking system. Journalists explain that one of Putin’s residences is located in the Tver region.

Armed rebellion in Russia – the main thing

On the night of June 24, 2023, Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin ordered his mercenaries to begin an assault on military facilities of the Russian Armed Forces. This was preceded by the accusation of Prigozhin of launching a missile strike by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the rear camp of his “private army”, as a result of which many thugs allegedly died.

Clashes between Russians took place in the Rostov and Voronezh regions, as a result of which the Russian Armed Forces lost an Il-22 aircraft, two helicopters designed for electronic warfare, one Mi-35 helicopter, a Tiger combat vehicle and a military KamAZ. The aircraft was destroyed, and the cars were captured.

Footage also appeared, presumably of the bombing by Russian forces of military facilities in Voronezh , which, according to media reports, was captured by the “Wagnerites” .

Putin called the recent events inside Russia “betrayal” and “a knife in the back” , alluding to his “cook” Prigogine.

