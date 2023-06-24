The coup is canceled: Prigozhin stopped the columns of equipment on Moscow

Yana Stavskaya20:37, 06/24/23
Prigozhin “accepted the offer” of Lukashenka and Putin.
The leader of the PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin promised in the course of negotiations with the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to stop the advance of the columns of his “private army” towards Moscow, the press service of Lukashenka reports . Soon this was confirmed by Prigozhin himself.
It is reported that the negotiations between Lukashenko and Prigozhin were agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After a conversation with Putin, Lukashenka phoned the leader of the “Wagnerites”.
“Negotiations lasted throughout the day. As a result, they came to agreements on the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia,” the Belarusian dictator’s press service said in a statement.
Minsk claims that Prigozhin “accepted Lukashenka’s proposal to stop the movement of armed persons of the Wagner company in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate tensions.”
“At the moment, an absolutely profitable and acceptable option for resolving the situation is on the table, with security guarantees for the Wagner PMC fighters,” Lukashenka’s press service writes.
Prigozhin himself has also already confirmed that he is turning his columns back. “Now the moment has come when blood can be shed. Therefore, realizing all the responsibility for the fact that Russian blood will be shed on one of the sides, we turn our columns around and leave in the opposite direction – to field camps according to the plan,” the terrorist said in a comment to his press office.
16 comments
https://twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1672662657881571332
Today, the world saw that the bosses of Russia do not control anything. Nothing at all. Complete chaos. Complete absence of any predictability.
First, the world should not be afraid. We know what protects us. Our unity.
Ukraine will definitely be able to protect Europe from any Russian forces, and it doesn’t matter who commands them. We will protect. The security of Europe’s eastern flank depends only on our defense.
Ukrainian soldiers, Ukrainian guns, Ukrainian tanks, Ukrainian missiles are all that protect Europe from such marches as we see today on Russian territory. And when we ask to give us the F-16 fighters or the ATACMS, we’re enhancing our common defense. Real defense.
Second, everything must be real. It’s time for everyone in the world to frankly say that all of Russia’s criminal actions against Ukraine were and are unprovoked. And we all have to focus exclusively on our common security priorities. NATO is not just a word or a set of formal promises. These are reliable guarantees for everyone that peace won’t be destroyed. Without Ukraine, such guarantees are worthless. Already in July at the summit in Vilnius, it is a historic chance for real decisions without looking back at Russia. Any nation that borders Russia supports this.
What will we, Ukrainians, do?
We will defend our country. We will defend our freedom. We will not be silent and we will not be inactive. We know how to win – and it will happen. Our victory in this war.
And what will you, Russians, do?
The longer your troops stay on Ukrainian land, the more devastation they will bring to Russia. The longer this person is in the Kremlin, the more disasters there will be.