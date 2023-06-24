The coup is canceled: Prigozhin stopped the columns of equipment on Moscow

Yana Stavskaya20:37, 06/24/23

Prigozhin “accepted the offer” of Lukashenka and Putin.

The leader of the PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin promised in the course of negotiations with the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to stop the advance of the columns of his “private army” towards Moscow, the press service of Lukashenka reports . Soon this was confirmed by Prigozhin himself.

It is reported that the negotiations between Lukashenko and Prigozhin were agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After a conversation with Putin, Lukashenka phoned the leader of the “Wagnerites”.

“Negotiations lasted throughout the day. As a result, they came to agreements on the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloody massacre on the territory of Russia,” the Belarusian dictator’s press service said in a statement.

Minsk claims that Prigozhin “accepted Lukashenka’s proposal to stop the movement of armed persons of the Wagner company in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate tensions.”

“At the moment, an absolutely profitable and acceptable option for resolving the situation is on the table, with security guarantees for the Wagner PMC fighters,” Lukashenka’s press service writes.

Prigozhin himself has also already confirmed that he is turning his columns back. “Now the moment has come when blood can be shed. Therefore, realizing all the responsibility for the fact that Russian blood will be shed on one of the sides, we turn our columns around and leave in the opposite direction – to field camps according to the plan,” the terrorist said in a comment to his press office.

